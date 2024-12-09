Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of December 9, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Stardust Grail

$2.99

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei
The City of Brass

$1.99

The City of Brass by S. A. Chakraborty
In the Shadow of the Fall

$2.99

In the Shadow of the Fall by Tobi Ogundiran
Clytemnestra

$1.99

Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati
Patient Zero

$1.99

Patient Zero by Jonathan Maberry
I Am Legend

$1.99

I Am Legend by Richard Matheson
Storm: Dawn of a Goddess

$1.99

Storm: Dawn of a Goddess by Tiffany D. Jackson
Consort of Fire

$1.99

Consort of Fire by Kit Rocha
