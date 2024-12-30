Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of December 30, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Fall of Númenor

$1.99

The Fall of Númenor by J. R. R. Tolkien
The Atlas Six

$2.99

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Watchmen

$1.99

Watchmen by Alan Moore
The Book of Doors

$1.99

The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown
The Daughters of Izdihar

$1.99

The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai
Time's Agent

$1.99

Time's Agent by Brenda Peynado
Dazzling

$4.99

Dazzling by Chikodili Emelumadu
The Marvellers

$2.99

The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton 
