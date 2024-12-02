Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of December 2, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Priory of the Orange Tree

$4.99

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
Get This Deal
Leviathan Wakes

$2.99

Leviathan Wakes by James S. A. Corey
Get This Deal
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

$1.99

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
Get This Deal
Elatsoe

$2.99

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Get This Deal
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space

$2.99

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
Get This Deal
Adulthood Rites

$1.99

Adulthood Rites by Octavia E. Butler
Get This Deal
The Fragile Threads of Power

$2.99

The Fragile Threads of Power by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Bloodmarked

$1.99

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal