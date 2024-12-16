Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of December 16, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99The Bright Sword by Lev GrossmanGet This Deal$1.99Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob WilkinsGet This Deal $2.99Blood Over Bright Haven by M. L. WangGet This Deal$2.99Witch King by Martha WellsGet This Deal $2.99That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly LemmingGet This Deal$2.99Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga DoocyGet This Deal $2.99The Honey Witch by Sydney J. ShieldsGet This Deal$2.99Fathomfolk by Eliza ChanGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations 8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to NPR and The New York Times Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge