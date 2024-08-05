Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of August 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Axiom's End

$1.99

Axiom's End by Lindsay Ellis
Get This Deal
You Sexy Thing

$2.99

You Sexy Thing by Cat Rambo
Get This Deal
I'm Waiting for You: And Other Stories

$3.99

I'm Waiting for You: And Other Stories by Kim Bo-Young
Get This Deal
The God of Endings

$2.99

The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
Get This Deal
The Surviving Sky

$2.99

The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. Rao
Get This Deal
The Splinter in the Sky

$1.99

The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa
Get This Deal
The Spirit Bares Its Teeth

$2.99

The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
Get This Deal
Til Death Do Us Bard

$0.99

Til Death Do Us Bard by Rose Black
Get This Deal