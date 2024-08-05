Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of August 5, 2024 Deals Aug 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Axiom's End by Lindsay EllisGet This Deal$2.99You Sexy Thing by Cat RamboGet This Deal $3.99I'm Waiting for You: And Other Stories by Kim Bo-YoungGet This Deal$2.99The God of Endings by Jacqueline HollandGet This Deal $2.99The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. RaoGet This Deal$1.99The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-GiwaGet This Deal $2.99The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph WhiteGet This Deal$0.99Til Death Do Us Bard by Rose BlackGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in July 2024 The Best Book Club Books of August Utah Bans 13 Books From Public Schools Statewide A New Era for Banned Books Week: Book Censorship News, August 2, 2024 TIME Names The 50 Best Romance Books to Read Now