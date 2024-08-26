Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of August 26, 2024 Danika Ellis Aug 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Ready Player Two by Ernest ClineGet This Deal$2.99Lake of Souls: The Collected Short Fiction by Ann LeckieGet This Deal $2.99The Honey Witch by Sydney J. ShieldsGet This Deal$2.99An Education in Malice by S.T. GibsonGet This Deal $4.99In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi LuGet This Deal$1.99The Women Could Fly by Megan GiddingsGet This Deal $1.99The Curse Workers Series by Holly BlackGet This Deal$2.99Wish of the Wicked by Danielle PaigeGet This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Moms For Liberty Lose Big In Florida and Other Library News, August 23, 2024 The 100 Bestselling Books of the Past 50 Years 8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books