Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of August 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying

$2.99

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying by Django Wexler
Get This Deal
Binti

$1.99

Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
Get This Deal
Parable of the Sower: A Graphic Novel Adaptation

$1.99

Parable of the Sower: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Octavia E. Butler, John Jennings, and Damian Duffy
Get This Deal
The Atlas Complex

$2.99

The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal
The Woods All Black

$2.99

The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal
Song of the Six Realms

$1.99

Song of the Six Realms by Judy I. Lin
Get This Deal
Wendy, Darling

$2.99

Wendy, Darling by A. C. Wise
Get This Deal
A Letter to the Luminous Deep

$4.99

A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie Cathrall
Get This Deal