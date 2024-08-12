Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of August 12, 2024 Deals Aug 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani ChokshiGet This Deal$4.99Time's Agent by Brenda PeynadoGet This Deal $4.99Song of the Forever Rains by E. J. MellowGet This Deal$1.99Blood at the Root by LaDarrion WilliamsGet This Deal $1.99Nine Tailed by Jayci LeeGet This Deal$2.99Small Town, Big Magic by Hazel BeckGet This Deal You Might Also Like 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Paperback Releases of August 10 Books That Expand a Classic's Universe These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards A Double Dose of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Releases