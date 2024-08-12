Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of August 12, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride

$1.99

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
Get This Deal
Time's Agent

$4.99

Time's Agent by Brenda Peynado
Get This Deal
Song of the Forever Rains

$4.99

Song of the Forever Rains by E. J. Mellow
Get This Deal
Blood at the Root

$1.99

Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
Get This Deal
Nine Tailed

$1.99

Nine Tailed by Jayci Lee
Get This Deal
Small Town, Big Magic

$2.99

Small Town, Big Magic by Hazel Beck
Get This Deal