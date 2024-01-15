Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals for January 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$1.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Get This Deal
Starship Troopers
$1.99 Starship Troopers by Robert A. Heinlein
Get This Deal
Family Lore
$3.99 Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Get This Deal
The Queen of the Tearling
$1.99 The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
Get This Deal
The Winner's Curse
$2.99 The Winner's Curse by Marie Rutkoski
Get This Deal
The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter
$1.99 The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter by Theodora Goss
Get This Deal
The Iron King
$1.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal
Last of the Talons
$0.99 Last of the Talons by Sophie Kim
Get This Deal