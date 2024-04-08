Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals for April 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Mist
$1.99 The Mist by Stephen King
Get This Deal
Children of Blood and Bone
$1.99 Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Get This Deal
Ashes of the Sun
$2.99 Ashes of the Sun by Django Wexler
Get This Deal
Redwood and Wildfire
$2.99 Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston
Get This Deal
Into the Mist
$1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast
Get This Deal
Black Thorn, White Rose
$1.99 Black Thorn, White Rose by Ellen Datlow & Terri Windling
Get This Deal
The Stone Gods
$2.99 The Stone Gods by Jeanette Winterson
Get This Deal
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal