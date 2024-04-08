Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals for April 8, 2024 Deals Apr 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Mist by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi Get This Deal $2.99 Ashes of the Sun by Django Wexler Get This Deal $2.99 Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston Get This Deal $1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast Get This Deal $1.99 Black Thorn, White Rose by Ellen Datlow & Terri Windling Get This Deal $2.99 The Stone Gods by Jeanette Winterson Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024 (So Far) Louisiana HB 777 Would Criminalize Librarians and Libraries Who Join the American Library Association The 2024 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction Winner Has Been Announced The Best Book Club Books Out in April The Best Books of 2024...So Far We All Sleuth: 11 New Mystery Thriller Books For April 2024