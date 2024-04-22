Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals for April 22, 2024

Today’s Featured Deals

Feet of Clay
$1.99 Feet of Clay by Terry Pratchett
They Both Die at the End
$2.99 They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
The Deep Sky
$2.99 The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
The Salt Roads
$2.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson
The Witch's Heart
$2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
The Night Eaters
$2.99 The Night Eaters by Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda
Juniper & Thorn
$1.99 Juniper & Thorn by Ava Reid
Ask Baba Yaga: Otherworldly Advice for Everyday Troubles
$1.99 Ask Baba Yaga: Otherworldly Advice for Everyday Troubles by Taisia Kitaiskaia
