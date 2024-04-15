Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals for April 15, 2024

Today’s Featured Deals

Ancillary Justice
$2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie
Leviathan Wakes
$2.99 Leviathan Wakes by James S.A. Corey
A Power Unbound
$2.99 A Power Unbound by Freya Marske
Future Home of the Living God
$1.99 Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich
Cassandra in Reverse
$2.99 Cassandra in Reverse by Holly Smale
Wildblood
$2.99 Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood
The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic
$1.99 The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic by Breanne Randall
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea
$3.99 The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
