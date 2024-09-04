Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for September 4, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Sep 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99A Marvellous Light by Freya MarskeGet This Deal$2.99The Heart Principle by Helen HoangGet This Deal $0.99Craving Beauty by Nalini SinghGet This Deal$1.99Ready or Not by Cara BastoneGet This Deal $1.99The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi MatthewsGet This Deal$1.99Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa BaileyGet This Deal You Might Also Like You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in August 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Spaceships and Dragons and Gods, Oh My! 11 Exciting New SFF Books Out September 2024 The Best New Books of September Brand New Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation to Start September