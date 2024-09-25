Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for September 25, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Sep 25, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Sounds Like a Plan by Pamela Samuels Young, Dwayne Alexander SmithGet This Deal$1.99A Demon's Guide to Wooing a Witch by Sarah HawleyGet This Deal $1.99The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ CharlesGet This Deal$2.99Cleat Cute by Meryl WilsnerGet This Deal $2.99Collide by Bal KhabraGet This Deal$1.99Will They or Won't They by Ava WilderGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In As September Draws Close to an End, the Real Fall Horrors Begin 9 Books that Explain the ‘90s: Novels that Use the 1990s as a Historical Setting The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week New, Thought-Provoking Horror to Read With Your Book Club