Romance Deals

The Best Romance Deals of the Day for September 25, 2024

The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sounds Like a Plan

$1.99

Sounds Like a Plan by Pamela Samuels Young, Dwayne Alexander Smith
Get This Deal
A Demon's Guide to Wooing a Witch

$1.99

A Demon's Guide to Wooing a Witch by Sarah Hawley
Get This Deal
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen

$1.99

The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ Charles
Get This Deal
Cleat Cute

$2.99

Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner
Get This Deal
Collide

$2.99

Collide by Bal Khabra
Get This Deal
Will They or Won't They

$1.99

Will They or Won't They by Ava Wilder
Get This Deal