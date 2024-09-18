Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for September 18, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Sep 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Intercepted by Alexa MartinGet This Deal$1.99The Choice by Nora RobertsGet This Deal $1.99White Hot Kiss by Jennifer L. ArmentroutGet This Deal$2.49Beautiful Graves by L.J. ShenGet This Deal $1.99The Curious Secrets of Yesterday by Namrata PatelGet This Deal$1.99The Girl He Used to Know by Tracey Garvis GravesGet This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Must-Read New Books Out in Fall 2024 to Preorder Now The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out September 17, 2024 The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist The Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Out This Week Get Ready for Fall with these Autumnal Bookish Decor Items