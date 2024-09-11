Romance Deals

The Best Romance Deals of the Day for September 11, 2024

The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

You Should Be So Lucky

$1.99

You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian
The Prospects

$1.99

The Prospects by KT Hoffman
Masters of Death

$1.99

Masters of Death by Olivie Blake
Lipstick & Camera Clicks

$4.99

Lipstick & Camera Clicks by D.J. Murphy
A Daughter of Fair Verona

$5.99

A Daughter of Fair Verona by Christina Dodd
The Seven Year Slip

$1.99

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston
