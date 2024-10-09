Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for October 9, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Oct 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Let the Games Begin by Rufaro Faith MazaruraGet This Deal$2.99A Quantum Love Story by Mike ChenGet This Deal $0.99Cold-Hearted Rake by Lisa KleypasGet This Deal$1.99A Nobleman's Guide to Seducing a Scoundrel by KJ CharlesGet This Deal $2.99All Souls Trilogy by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal$5.99Life's Too Short by Abby JimenezGet This Deal You Might Also Like Are There Really Only 20,000 Readers of Literary Fiction in the US? The Best New Book Releases Out October 8, 2024 A New THURSDAY MURDER CLUB Book and More Library News Something Wicked This Way Comes: 10 Spellbinding Witchy Novels 8 Must-Read Books That Went Under the Radar Last Year The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists