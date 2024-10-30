Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for October 30, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Oct 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99Grounds for Romance by Mel WalkerGet This Deal$4.99Donut Fall in Love by Jackie LauGet This Deal $0.99Confessions of a Christmasholic by Joss WoodGet This Deal$0.99Parting Gifts by Lorraine HeathGet This Deal $1.99Principles of Emotion by Sara ReadGet This Deal$2.99The Cactus by Sarah HaywoodGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club Publishers Weekly Names Its Best Books of the Year 8 Short Horror Books to Read Start to Finish on Halloween Night The Best Thrillers of the Last Decade The Best New Book Releases Out October 29, 2024 8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland