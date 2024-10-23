Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for October 23, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Oct 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Northranger by Rey Terciero, Bre IndigoGet This Deal$1.99The Good Ones Are Taken by Taj McCoyGet This Deal $2.99The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian HuangGet This Deal$0.99Snow Place Like LA by Julie Murphy, Sierra SimoneGet This Deal $2.99Pumpkin Spice & Poltergeist by Ali K. Mulford, K. Elle MorrisonGet This Deal$1.99Enchanted to Meet You by Meg CabotGet This Deal $1.99Marry Me by Sundown by Johanna LindseyGet This Deal$2.99The Friendship Club by Robyn CarrGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fiction and Mysteries of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists What's Happening in York County Library (SC) Should Be A Wakeup Call The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Feminist Magical Realism: 8 Recent Novels to Charm Your Bookshelves This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction