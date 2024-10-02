Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for October 2, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Oct 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Witchful Thinking by Celestine MartinGet This Deal$4.99RAFE: A Buff Male Nanny by Rebekah WeatherspoonGet This Deal $2.99Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex CroucherGet This Deal$1.99Spoiler Alert by Olivia DadeGet This Deal $3.49Grin and Beard It: A Small Town Romantic Comedy by Penny ReidGet This Deal$1.99The Ex Hex by Erin SterlingGet This Deal You Might Also Like Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024 The Best Books Coming Out in October 8 Mysteries and Thrillers Set in the World of Books The Best Books Out in October to Read with Your Book Club 20 October Romances to Warm Up To It's Spooky (Mulder) Reading Season! 8 Exciting New SFF Books Out October 2024