Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for November 6, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Nov 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Heart of the Sun Warrior by Sue Lynn TanGet This Deal$1.99Say You'll Be Mine by Naina KumarGet This Deal $1.99Iris Kelly Doesn't Date by Ashley Herring BlakeGet This Deal$1.99In Her Highlander's Bed by Lynsay SandsGet This Deal $2.99Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita KellyGet This Deal$1.99The Hookup Plan by Farrah RochonGet This Deal