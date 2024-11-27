Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for November 27, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Nov 27, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Seven Days in June by Tia WilliamsGet This Deal$2.99Women of Good Fortune by Sophie WanGet This Deal $1.99Kiss of a Demon King by Kresley ColeGet This Deal$2.99Body Check by Elle KennedyGet This Deal $2.99Gilded by Marissa MeyerGet This Deal$2.99Highland Crown by May McGoldrickGet This Deal You Might Also Like The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024 NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out November 26, 2024 Trump Threatens to Sue Penguin Random House, and More Library News Shorter Books to Read With Your Book Club The Best Books of 2024