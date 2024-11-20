Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Romance Deals

The Best Romance Deals of the Day for November 20, 2024

The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Neighbor Favor

$1.99

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest
Get This Deal
The Davenports

$1.99

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Get This Deal
The Hypnotist's Love Story

$1.99

The Hypnotist's Love Story by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal
Raiders of the Lost Heart

$1.99

Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura
Get This Deal
The League of Gentlewomen Witches

$1.99

The League of Gentlewomen Witches by India Holton
Get This Deal
Comfort & Joy: A Fable

$2.99

Comfort & Joy: A Fable by Kristin Hannah
Get This Deal