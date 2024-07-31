Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for July 31, 2024 Deals Jul 31, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99A Distant Heart by Sonali DevGet This Deal$2.99Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish ReidGet This Deal $1.99The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C.M. WaggonerGet This Deal$7.99Swan Song by Elin HilderbrandGet This Deal $2.99A Curse for True Love by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal$0.99The Royal Runaway by Lindsay EmoryGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Take Me to Your Reader: 10 Exciting New SFF Books Out August 2024 10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024 Hooray, It’s Time for New Books! 25+ Books With Intriguing Titles That are Actually Worth Reading The Best New Book Releases Out July 30, 2024