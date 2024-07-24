Romance Deals

The Best Romance Deals of the Day for July 24, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Partners in Crime

$1.99

Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai
ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance

$2.99

ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance by Axie Oh
Last Chance Books

$2.99

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey
Last Call at the Local

$1.99

Last Call at the Local by Sarah Grunder Ruiz
The Witch is Back

$1.99

The Witch is Back by Sophie H. Morgan
The Temptress

$0.99

The Temptress by Jude Deveraux
