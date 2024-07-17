Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for July 17, 2024 Deals Jul 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99American Royalty by Tracey LivesayGet This Deal$1.99Seven Days in June by Tia WilliamsGet This Deal $1.99Ship Wrecked by Olivia DadeGet This Deal$1.99Bridgerton Prequels Collection by Julia QuinnGet This Deal $1.99Someone Else's Shoes by Jojo MoyesGet This Deal$2.99The Ballad of Never After by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World 10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out July 16, 2024 Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long