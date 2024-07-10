Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for July 10, 2024 Deals Jul 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Wild Rain: Women Who Dare by Beverly JenkinsGet This Deal$6.99The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian HuangGet This Deal $1.99The Friend Zone by Abby JimenezGet This Deal$2.99Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal $1.99Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn SolomonGet This Deal$1.99My Roommate Is a Vampire by Jenna LevineGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out July 9, 2024 What Are the Best Books of the 21st Century? Swoony Historical Romance like BRIDGERTON The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of 2024 (So Far)