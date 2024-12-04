Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for December 4, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Dec 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $0.99A Sign of Affection Vol. 1 by Suu MorishitaGet This Deal$1.99Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn TanGet This Deal $1.99A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy, Sierra SimoneGet This Deal$5.99Reminders of Him by Colleen HooverGet This Deal $2.99The Backtrack: A Nostalgic Friends-to-Lovers Time Travel Romance by Erin La RosaGet This Deal$1.99Swift and Saddled by Lyla SageGet This Deal $1.99Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio AxelrodGet This Deal$0.99The Holiday Trap by Roan ParrishGet This Deal You Might Also Like The New York Times Announces its Best Books of 2024 These are the Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge My Favorite Books I Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge The Best New Books Out in December, According to Indie Booksellers December's Best Book Club Books Go Out with a Bang: 8 Excellent New SFF Books Out December 2024