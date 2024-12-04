Romance Deals

The Best Romance Deals of the Day for December 4, 2024

The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Sign of Affection Vol. 1

$0.99

A Sign of Affection Vol. 1 by Suu Morishita
Get This Deal
Daughter of the Moon Goddess

$1.99

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Get This Deal
A Merry Little Meet Cute

$1.99

A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy, Sierra Simone
Get This Deal
Reminders of Him

$5.99

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover
Get This Deal
The Backtrack: A Nostalgic Friends-to-Lovers Time Travel Romance

$2.99

The Backtrack: A Nostalgic Friends-to-Lovers Time Travel Romance by Erin La Rosa
Get This Deal
Swift and Saddled

$1.99

Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
Get This Deal
Girls with Bad Reputations

$1.99

Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio Axelrod
Get This Deal
The Holiday Trap

$0.99

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish
Get This Deal