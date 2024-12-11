Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for December 11, 2024 Deals Dec 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Fumbled by Alexa MartinGet This Deal$1.99Stars and Smoke by Marie LuGet This Deal $1.99All Rhodes Lead Here by Mariana ZapataGet This Deal$1.99A Jingle Bell Mingle by Julie Murphy, Sierra SimoneGet This Deal $2.99Lucy Undying by Kiersten WhiteGet This Deal$0.99Nina the Starry Bride by RIKACHIGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations The Best New Book Releases Out December 10, 2024 Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year 13 Book Club Picks for December 2024, From Oprah to NYPL’s Teen Banned Book Club Oprah's New Book Club Pick and Podcast, Adaptations, and More BIPOC Lit News