Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for August 28, 2024 The best romance deals of the day, all hand selected by Book Riot. Deals Aug 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99To Have and to Heist by Sara DesaiGet This Deal$1.99Red String Theory by Lauren Kung JessenGet This Deal $1.99Under Your Spell by Laura WoodGet This Deal$1.99The Summer Girls by Mary Alice MonroeGet This Deal $0.99The Deal by Elle KennedyGet This Deal$4.99This Time Next Year by Sophie CousensGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads 8 Spicy Dark Academia Romance Books to Read This Autumn The 150 Most Anticipated Books of the Fall The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out August 27, 2024 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate