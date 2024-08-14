Romance Deals The Best Romance Deals of the Day for August 14, 2024 Deals Aug 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Accidentally Engaged by Farah HeronGet This Deal$5.99Lies and Weddings by Kevin KwanGet This Deal $2.99A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda CollinsGet This Deal$1.99The Cheat Sheet by Sarah AdamsGet This Deal $1.99The Witness by Nora RobertsGet This Deal$1.99Text for You by Sofie CramerGet This Deal You Might Also Like Tennessee Public School Closes Library in Response to Book Banning Law 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books The Best New Book Releases Out August 13, 2024 These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2024