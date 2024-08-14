Romance Deals

The Best Romance Deals of the Day for August 14, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Accidentally Engaged

$2.99

Accidentally Engaged by Farah Heron
Get This Deal
Lies and Weddings

$5.99

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
Get This Deal
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem

$2.99

A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins
Get This Deal
The Cheat Sheet

$1.99

The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams
Get This Deal
The Witness

$1.99

The Witness by Nora Roberts
Get This Deal
Text for You

$1.99

Text for You by Sofie Cramer
Get This Deal