Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Romance Deals

The Best Romance Book Deals of the Day for June 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Midnight

$1.99

Midnight by Beverly Jenkins
Get This Deal
Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up

$1.99

Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish Reid
Get This Deal
Dragged to the Wedding

$2.99

Dragged to the Wedding by Andrew Grey
Get This Deal
Booked On A Feeling

$3.99

Booked On A Feeling by Jayci Lee
Get This Deal
Offtrack

$.99

Offtrack by Esha Patel
Get This Deal
The Luckiest Lady in London

$1.99

The Luckiest Lady in London by Sherry Thomas
Get This Deal
A Little Bit Country

$2.99

A Little Bit Country by Brian D. Kennedy
Get This Deal
Can't Resist Her

$1.99

Can't Resist Her by Kianna Alexander
Get This Deal