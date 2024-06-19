Romance Deals The Best Romance Book Deals of the Day for June 19, 2024 Deals Jun 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99Midnight by Beverly JenkinsGet This Deal$1.99Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish ReidGet This Deal $2.99Dragged to the Wedding by Andrew GreyGet This Deal$3.99Booked On A Feeling by Jayci LeeGet This Deal $.99Offtrack by Esha PatelGet This Deal$1.99The Luckiest Lady in London by Sherry ThomasGet This Deal $2.99A Little Bit Country by Brian D. KennedyGet This Deal$1.99Can't Resist Her by Kianna AlexanderGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out June 18, 2024 72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists They Came For The School Library. Now They're At The Public Library in Escambia County, Florida A Thrilling Horror Novel that Plays with Form