The Best Queer Books I Read in 2024 (That Weren’t Published in 2024)

This year, I fell in love with genres I’ve only dabbled in before. In terms of new releases, that was the romance genre. But in backlist, I realized just how great a fantasy book can be and finally admitted that despite being a scaredycat, I actually really enjoy horror books.

Here are my ten favourite queer books I read in 2024 that didn’t come out this year, from literary fiction to epic fantasy to swamp horror to history and more.