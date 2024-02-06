The Best New Book Releases Out February 6, 2024

With a poet’s eye, Lawson tells the story of how their experiences in different locales has shaped them. Their journey starts at a Prince concert in their mother’s womb and takes them all over — to a serenading in Venice, a hula hoop competition in Jamaica, a traditional theater in Japan, and more. Each location offers Lawson new insight into their inner workings and how they relate to others.

Also out today is another look at being queerness and place — Nothing Ever Just Disappears: Seven Hidden Queer Histories by Diarmuid Hester chronicles the connection between the creativity of artists like James Baldwin, Josephine Baker, and E.M. Forster, and queer spaces.