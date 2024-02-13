The Best New Book Releases Out February 13, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

First up in book world goings-on: Reading icon LeVar Burton was on a recent Jimmy Kimmel episode where he shared a video to help spread awareness about book bans. The hero we need but don’t deserve. And, if you follow book clubs, Jamie Canaves gave us another awesome roundup of what all the book clubs are getting into for February.

As for today’s releases, unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of great romance coming out, some of which I’ll get into below. Otherwise, there’s the continuation of the queer science fiction and fantasy series The Imposition of Unnecessary Obstacles by Malka Ann Older, and What Feasts at Night by T. Kingfisher. If a Japanese cozy foodie mystery feels more your speed, there’s The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, translated by Jesse Kirkwood. Finally, for my graphic novel lovers, there’s the highly relatable going-away-to-college tale Freshman Year by Sarah Mai, and the queer feminist reimagining of the Korean Fox Maiden legend with The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha.