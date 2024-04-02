The Best New Book Releases Out April 2, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

And just like that, it’s Poetry Month! I’ve included a couple of new collections below to get you started on your poetry readings if you want to partake.

For those romantically-minded, there are the new releases Relative Strangers by A.H. Kim — a Sense and Sensibility retelling — and Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez — a Reddit romance (an incongruous phrase, if ever there was one).