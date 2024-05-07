The Best New BIPOC Books Out This Week

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

As we settle into May, the hip hop girlies have been engaging in a historic tussle that has been just as problematic as it has been entertaining, if we’re keeping it real. I’ve been very invested in it, and seeing so many different people’s takes on it has shown me something interesting: there’s so much nuance lost when someone analyzes something that sits outside their culture.

Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s cool that we share music and other art forms between cultures and languages, but this Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef has shown me that a lot of people who didn’t grow up within or adjacent enough to Black culture don’t pick up on a lot of seemingly obvious things that Black people do. You reading this newsletter means you understand this, but this rap beef has just shown it to me anew.