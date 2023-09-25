Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: September 25, 2023 Erica Ezeifedi Sep 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 Artifact: A Jaya Jones Treasure Hunt Mystery by GiGi Pandian Get This Deal $2.99 Death and the Dancing Footman by Ngaio Marsh Get This Deal $2.99 Guardian Angel by Sara Paretsky Get This Deal $4.99 The Last Trial by Scott Turow Get This Deal $1.99 Raylan by Elmore Leonard Get This Deal $2.99 Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder by Valerie Burns Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 9 Nonfiction Books To Make You Rethink the World Around You 10 Books from 2013 That Aged Badly and 10 That are Still Worth Reading No Sob Stories Here: 10 Lighthearted Classic Books The 2023 Booker Prize Shortlist Has Been Announced