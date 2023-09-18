Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: September 18, 2023 Deals Sep 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 Final Girls by Riley Sager Get This Deal $2.99 Promise Boys by Nick Brooks Get This Deal $0.99 The Yellow Rambutan Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal $1.99 The Close by Jane Casey Get This Deal $1.99 Greenwich Park by Katherine Faulkner Get This Deal $2.99 The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Most Thought-Provoking, Philosophical Science Fiction Books of All Time "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 13 Book Clubs New September 2023 Picks, From Reese's Book Club To Mocha Girls Read The Fantastical Sub-Genre of Mythpunk Books 20 Must-Read Stories of Eerie Cabins and Haunted Homes