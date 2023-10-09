Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: October 9, 2023 Deals Oct 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley Get This Deal $1.99 The Twist of a Knife by Anthonoy Horowitz Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani Get This Deal $1.99 Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $1.99 I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes Get This Deal $2.99 The Clockmaker's Daughter by Kate Morton Get This Deal $1.99 A Death in Denmark by Amulya Malladi Get This Deal $2.50 Call the Canaries Home by Laura Barrow Get This Deal You Might Also Like 50 Must-Read Books Recommended by Stephen King (Plus a Few Extra Recommendations From Me) What Not To Say to Public Librarians 100 Must-Read Sad Books that Make You Cry Affordable Book Depository Alternatives The 20 Best Books for Teens: 2023 Picks YA Author Echo Brown Dies at 39