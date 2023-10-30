Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: October 30, 2023 Deals Oct 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 River Woman, River Demon by Jennifer Givhan Get This Deal $2.99 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson Get This Deal $5.99 Bark If It’s Murder by V.M. Burns Get This Deal $6.99 Zero Days by Ruth Ware Get This Deal $1.99 Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero Get This Deal $1.99 All Is Not Forgiven by Joe Kenda Get This Deal You Might Also Like Publishers Weekly Announces Their Best Books of 2023 Enough About Me: 12 Exciting Upcoming 2022 Memoirs "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 8 New SFF Releases You Should Read This November The Best Books of the Year, According to Bookshop.org 20 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in France