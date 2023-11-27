Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: November 27, 2023 Deals Nov 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Cartographers by Peng Shepard Get This Deal $1.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian Get This Deal $3.99 Yellowface by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal $2.99 My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa Get This Deal $1.99 The Broken Girls by Simone St. James Get This Deal $3.99 The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley Get This Deal $1.99 You Shouldn’t Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose Get This Deal $2.99 Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths Get This Deal $2.99 Woman Last Seen by Adele Parks Get This Deal $0.99 The Chemistry of Death by Simon Beckett Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 100 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times Swords & Smooches: 8 High Fantasy Romance Novels 8 Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Coming Out in December NPR's Best Books of the Year 9 Fantastic Books Set in the 1980s This is the Word of the Year, According to Merriam-Webster