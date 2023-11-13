Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: November 13, 2023

Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies 
$1.99 Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies  by Misha Popp
The Cipher
$2.50 The Cipher by Isabella Maldonado
The Followers
$1.99 The Followers by Bradeigh Godfrey
What Never Happened
$4.99 What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall
Girl in Snow
$1.99 Girl in Snow by Danya Kukafka
In the Woods 
$1.99 In the Woods  by Tana French
