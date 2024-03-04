Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: March 4, 2024

Winter Counts
$2.99 Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
A Disappearance in Fiji
$1.99 A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilima Rao
The House Across the Lake
$1.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Double Sin: And Other Stories
$1.99 Double Sin: And Other Stories by Agatha Christie
An Unsuitable Job for a Woman and The Skull Beneath the Skin
$1.99 An Unsuitable Job for a Woman and The Skull Beneath the Skin by P. D. James
Serpentine
$2.99 Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman
