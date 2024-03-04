Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: March 4, 2024 Deals Mar 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden Get This Deal $1.99 A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilima Rao Get This Deal $1.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager Get This Deal $1.99 Double Sin: And Other Stories by Agatha Christie Get This Deal $1.99 An Unsuitable Job for a Woman and The Skull Beneath the Skin by P. D. James Get This Deal $2.99 Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman Get This Deal You Might Also Like Spotify Already Messing Around With Audiobook Pricing The Best Book Club Books Out in March Get To Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery Thriller Books For March 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Just 10 Minutes: How I Actually Started Reviewing All the Books I Read The Best New Book Releases Out February 27, 2024