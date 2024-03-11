Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: March 11, 2024 Deals Mar 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke Get This Deal $2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 A Dangerous Fortune by Ken Follett Get This Deal $1.99 The Stranger in the Mirror by Liv Constantine Get This Deal $1.99 Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane Get This Deal $2.99 Nothing More to Tell by Karen M. McManus Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Books Set in Ancient Worlds 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 Brandon Sanderson Wins Concessions from Audible 10 Of The Best New Children's Books Out March 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks