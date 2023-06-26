Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: June 26, 2023 Deals Jun 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $.99 The Sanctuary by Emma Haughton Get This Deal $2.99 I'm The Girl by Courtney Summers Get This Deal $2.99 A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de León Get This Deal $2.99 The Heatwave by Kate Riordan Get This Deal $1.99 Fearless Jones by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 Queenpin by Megan Abbott Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Genre-Defying Fantasy Books You Won't be Able to Put Down 10 Horror Novel Series To Keep You Up at Night Diving into the Sub-Genre of Oceanpunk Mystery Writer Carol Higgins Clark Has Died at 66 20 Of The Best Nonfiction Books Of The Decade Oklahoma Teacher Didn't Violate State Law in Providing Books, But May Lose License Anyway