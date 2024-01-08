Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: January 8, 2024 Deals Jan 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal $1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French Get This Deal $4.99 The Girl Who Ran Away by Tikiri Herath Get This Deal $0.99 Obsession by Amanda Robson Get This Deal $0.99 Three Sisters in Black by Norman Zierold Get This Deal $1.99 The Venom Business by Michael Crichton Get This Deal You Might Also Like 7 Cozy Fantasy Books to Start 2024 Off On a Gentle Note The Most Anticipated Books of 2024, According to Goodreads Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge How to Start Reading Nonfiction Data Overwhelmingly Supports Libraries and Library Workers: Book Censorship News, January 5, 2024 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down