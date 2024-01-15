Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: January 15, 2024 Deals Jan 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Spotswood Get This Deal $2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur Get This Deal $2.99 Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty Get This Deal $5.99 Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling Get This Deal $2.99 The Winter People by Jennifer McMahon Get This Deal $1.99 Storm Watch by C. J. Box Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Historical Fiction of 2023 20 of the Best Fantasy Books of 2023 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 10 New January 2024 Book Club Picks, From GMA Book Club To Amor en Páginas The Most Popular Books on Goodreads in the Last Decade 9 Genre-defying Mystery Books