Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: February 26, 2024 Deals Feb 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka Get This Deal $1.99 Red Widow by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $2.99 All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal $1.99 When You See Me by Lisa Gardner Get This Deal $1.99 An Ambush of Widows by Jeff Abbott Get This Deal $2.99 Hercule Poirot's Silent Night by Sophie Hannah Get This Deal $1.99 Shutter by Ramona Emerson Get This Deal $1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan Get This Deal $2.99 The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda Get This Deal $0.99 After Anna by Alex Lake Get This Deal