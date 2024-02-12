Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: February 12, 2024 Deals Feb 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $0.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker Get This Deal $1.99 All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris Get This Deal $2.99 The Paris Mystery by Kirsty Manning Get This Deal $2.99 Long Bright River by Liz Moore Get This Deal $2.99 An Honest Lie by Tarryn Fisher Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Word by Taylor Adams Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fantasy Series Books To Fill Your Life with Magic A History of Buying Books Onto the Bestseller List Apple TV+ 2024 Lineup is Packed with Literary Adaptations 8 Inspirational Books on Finding Your Purpose Paramount+ Unveils Adaptation of A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW What are You Reading This Week — February 9, 2024